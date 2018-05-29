University of Memphis to offer free tuition to children, spouses of fallen service members

The University of Memphis will not longer charge tuition to the children and spouses of fallen service members.

The school becomes the first to offer the national Folds of Honor scholarship as a payment-in-full scholarship, The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported on Monday, Memorial Day.

The university already accepts the scholarship, which provides a $5,000-year-year payment to undergraduate students under the age of 24 who had a parent severely injured or killed while on active duty.

Spouses of any age can also receive it if they have not remarried.

Fold of Honor recipients, both those currently enrolled and future students, will not longer need to pay for the rest of their education at the Tennessee school. – READ MORE

