University of California Students and Staff Must Be Vaccinated Before Returning to Campus

Staff and students at the University of California must be fully inoculated in order to return to campus this fall, the university system recently announced.

The move differs from the institution’s position in April, when it said it would only require vaccinations if one of the vaccines received full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, given that they are currently under emergency use authorization.

“The University of California policy requires COVID-19 vaccinations for all individuals learning, working and living at UC locations this fall, and participating in-person in UC programs that may occur off-site (such as UC athletics programs or study abroad), with limited exceptions, accommodations and deferrals,” Heather Harper, a spokesperson for the UC system, said in a statement to The Epoch Times.

Issuing the new policy on July 15 was intentional in order to give students and faculty ample time to become inoculated prior to the fall semester, the statement said.

"The UC policy reflects our proactive response to the seriousness of a disease that has killed more than 600,000 people in the United States alone as well as to the rise of variants that are more easily transmitted and make widespread vaccination more important than ever."

