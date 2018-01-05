University Of Michigan Addresses ‘How To Deal With Being White’

White guilt has made its way to the University of Michigan, a beacon of progressive nonsense.

The university, according to The College Fix, held a two-day professional development conference centered around “whiteness” — which, as we all know, is very “problematic” these days.

At the conference, which was held December 4-5, white employees were trained on how to “deal with their ‘whiteness’ so they could become better equipped to fight for social justice causes,” organizers told the Fix.

Those riddled with the inherent sin of whiteness were taught how to “recognize the difficulties they face when talking about social justice issues related to their White identity, explore this discomfort, and devise ways to work through it,” reads the university’s site. – READ MORE

