University Implements Campus Carry — And The Results Are Amazing

Deflating the leftist narrative that more guns means more crime, the University of Kansas saw a significant decrease in crime since implementing campus carry in July 2017.

According to university police, the number of crimes dropped on campus from 2016 to 2017. A news release from the KU Office of Public Safety showed a 13% decrease. There were 770 criminal offenses reported on campus in 2016, but that dropped to 671 reports in 2017, reportsLawrence-Journal World.

There were also zero criminal weapons violations in 2017. Campus police statistics show 14 weapons violations from 2008 to 2016.

The report, which is released each Spring, includes crimes under the law only, not incidents breaking university policy. KU police pointed to enhanced “security technology” and an increase in campus officers as reasoning for the drop in crime. – READ MORE

