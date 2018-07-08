Politics
University asks student to get permission before distributing copies of the Constitution on campus
Kean University in Union, New Jersey, asked a student to get permission from the university before distributing copies of the Constitution on campus, the Washington Examiner reported.
“I had to get approval from the Center for Leadership and Service to hand out [copies of the] Constitution,” David Schnall, chapter president of Young Americans for Liberty at Kean University, told the Washington Examiner.
“When I said I wouldn’t go through the process they ignored me,” he added.
The story is part of the publication’s Red Alert Politics section, which is running a series of investigative pieces on campus speech codes.
Schnall gave the Center for Leadership and Service the time and date he planned to distribute copies the Constitution, but indicated he was not going to seek its approval, according to the report. – READ MORE
