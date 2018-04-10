Univ. of Chicago students want campus police disarmed after officers shot student attacker

Students at the University of Chicago want campus police to be disarmed after officers shot and wounded a student who charged at them with a metal crowbar he had been using to damage cars and apartment doors, according to WBBM-TV.

Students have focused on reports from family and friends of the suspect that say he was having a manic episode at the time police shot him.

“If protocol means that someone is shot for having a mental health crisis, it makes it clear the police do not keep any of us safe, and only protect the interests of those in power,” protest organizer Tunisia Tai said. “We refuse to let this incident and all other incidents of police violence fall to the wayside. We refuse to let the University of Chicago and UCPD off the hook.”

The protesters on campus believe the campus police should no longer carry guns, that their jurisdiction should be more limited, and that they should have known that the suspect was having a mental health episode and responded differently. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1