United Nations Showcases Giant Portrait of Communist Tyrant Che Guevara

The United Nations Office In Geneva, Home To Its Human Rights Council, Is Currently Showcasing A Large Photograph Of The Argentinian Revolutionary Che Guevara, Despite His Record Of Violence, Repression, And Egregious Human Rights Abuses.

Hillel Neuer, the executive director of U.N. Watch, a watchdog that aims to expose profligacy and human rights failures throughout the organization, tweeted the picture of the photograph on show at the building in Switzerland.

“Giant portrait of the mass murderer Che Guevara now on display at the United Nations in Geneva, home of its ironically-named Human Rights Council,” he wrote.

It is not the first time the U.N. has been accused of glorifying Guevara or other communist tyrants. In 2013, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) included “The Life and Works of Ernesto Che Guevara” into the Memory of the World Register, intended to preserve his works and writings for future generations.- READ MORE