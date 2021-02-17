United Airlines Buys $1 Billion Of Flying Taxis For 2024 Launch

Just as technology has underpinned economic growth for decades, the future of flying electric taxis will revolutionize transportation while transforming urban mobility into a greener, zero-emissions world.

Archer, a leading Urban Air Mobility startup and developer of all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has entered into a purchase and collaboration agreement with United Airlines for its battery-powered aircraft.

United placed a $1 billion order for Archer’s eVTOL aircraft with an option for an additional $500 million of aircraft. United, along with Mesa Airlines, are preparing to transport customers with Archer’s eVTOL zero-emission aircraft by 2024.

United CEO Scott Kirby embraces the new aircraft as a way to “decarbonize air travel.”

“By working with Archer, United shows the aviation industry that now is the time to embrace a cleaner, more efficient modes of transportation. With the right technology, we can curb the impact aircraft have on the planet, but we have to identify the next generation of companies who will make this a reality early and find ways to help them get off the ground,” Kirby said.

He added, "Archer's eVTOL design, manufacturing model and engineering expertise has the clear potential to change how people commute within major metropolitan cities all over the world."

