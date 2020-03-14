Union worker threatened by Joe Biden gets rifle engraved with ‘AR-14’ and ‘Full of sh*t’ (VIDEO)

Union millwright Jerry Wayne served as the voice of Second Amendment advocates earlier this week when he questioned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over the former vice president’s expressed plans to confiscate firearms from Americans if he makes it to the White House.

During the exchange at an auto plant, Biden threatened Wayne, telling him he was going to “slap” him and told Wayne he was “full of sh*t,” while arguing to the union man that he had no right to own an “AR-14” ( presumably referring to the AR-15).

The union worker who Joe Biden tried to intimidate and told he didn’t need an “AR-14” literally got a rifle engraved with “AR-14” and “Full of shit.” This man is a gosh damn LEGEND. 🔥🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/F1GDgtXRmJ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 14, 2020

The next day, Wayne bought a memento to mark his conversation with the former vice president: a new rifle etched with an image of Joe Biden along with the words “AR-14” and “You’re full of sh*t! – Joe Biden.”

Wayne is now the star of a new ad for the National Rifle Association, wherein he shows off his new purchase, and explains the reasoning behind his confrontation with Mr. Biden. – read more

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --