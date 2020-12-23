Union: Stay at Home (Unless You’re Campaigning for Georgia Dems)

Days before calling for a “true lockdown” and closure of “all nonessential businesses and activities,” a California labor union dispatched members to Georgia to canvass for Democratic Senate hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

UNITE HERE Local 11—a “progressive” hospitality union based in Los Angeles—signed a Wednesday “Lock Down Now” letter asking California officials to “enact stay at home orders that are strict enough to truly suppress the virus by closing all nonessential businesses and activities.” Just days earlier, however, the union partnered with the New Georgia Project to send a group of members to knock on doors for Ossoff and Warnock. The union has since touted its work to “take back the Senate” in the Peach State, sharing videos from the ground in Atlanta.

A number of California Democrats have been caught breaking their own coronavirus rules in recent weeks. Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared to dine indoors at a posh Napa Valley restaurant in November—one night later, San Francisco mayor London Breed celebrated a friend’s birthday at the same restaurant. At the time, San Francisco restaurants were banned from seating more than six diners at one table.

UNITE HERE Local 11 did not respond to a request for comment on if it considers political canvassing to be an “essential activity.” While the letter signed by the union stresses the need to “support our most vulnerable working families,” UNITE HERE Local 11 has demanded dues payments from workers left unemployed by the coronavirus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --