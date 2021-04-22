Uninhabitable Bay Area Shack Listed For $575k

A rustic log cabin in one of the Bay Area’s most expensive neighborhoods has been listed for nearly $600k.

The 992 sqft log cabin from the 1890s is in considerable disrepair but hidden between Oakland hills and Piedmont’s 94611 ZIP code. The average home value in the area is more than $1.5 million.

A Zillow description of the log cabin describes it as a “rustic log cabin (in considerable disrepair) built in about 1890.” It does sit on 25,000 sqft of land.

“It’s a cool property, but not in great shape,” listing agent Nick Flageollet told local news KRON4. “The terrain is sliding out from under the foundation.”– READ MORE

