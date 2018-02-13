Unilever threatens Facebook, Google with online advertising cuts

Unilever, one of the world’s largest advertisers, is threatening to pull its investment and marketing from tech giants such as Google and Facebook if the platforms fuel hate, create division or fail to protect children.

Reuters reports the consumer goods giant is set to put Silicon Valley on the hot seat during a speech Monday by Unilever’s chief marketing officer Keith Weed at an industry conference. Weed will call on the technology industry to improve transparency and consumer trust in an era of fake news and toxic online content.

“As one of the largest advertisers in the world, we cannot have an environment where our consumers don’t trust what they see online,” Weed is expected to tell the audience. “We cannot continue to prop up a digital supply chain — one that delivers over a quarter of our advertising to our consumers — which at times is little better than a swamp in terms of its transparency.”

The advertiser’s criticism comes as lawmakers, activists and former tech executives have blasted tech companies for their opaque policies and inability to scrub their platforms of extremist or illegal content and fake news. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Conservatives in Silicon Valley feel alienated, according to a new study.

The survey, conducted by Lincoln Network, found conservatives generally feel targeted and are becoming increasingly more uncomfortable at work.

“This is the first data, that we know of, that exists on this issue,” said Lincoln Network co-founder Garrett Johnson to FOX Business’s Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria.” “And there’s assumptions that things are bad for people who are on the right-of-center spectrum — conservatives, libertarians. But this data suggested that this is indeed the case and it’s probably worse than anybody thought.”

“We had 23 longer-form conversations,” he said. “One person said he was targeted by his manager because he was a delegate to the Republican Convention. The manager tried to get him fired, he recorded some conversations … behind the manager’s back and was able to take that to [vice presidents] within the company and save his job, but the manager was not fired.” – READ MORE