Unidentified man takes knee during anthem at Trump’s ‘Celebration of America’ event

A man took a knee during the national anthem at President Trump’s “Celebration of America” event Tuesday amid renewed uproar over NFL protests during the song.

European reporters captured a photo and video of the unidentified individual kneeling during a performance of the national anthem.

Jesper Zølck, a reporter for TV2 in Denmark, tweeted a photo of the man. Zolck wrote that the individual left the event quickly after it ended, and did not want to speak to the media

Trump’s “Celebration of America” event lasted roughly 10 minutes. It featured renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” by the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. – READ MORE

