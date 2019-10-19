UNHINGED VIDEO: Sen. Rand Paul verbally assaulted In Public by ‘aggressive libs’ … “Republican Bulls**t”

Sen. Rand Paul was harassed by a couple of left-wing protesters as he tried eating lunch while at a California restaurant.

“While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged,” Sergio Gor, the deputy chief of staff for Paul, said Friday on Twitter.

The video starts with a woman flipping off the camera as it appears she is trying to operate her cellphone’s camera.

“You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican bulls–t,” she shouts.

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019

The video then pans to a man who appears to be lecturing the Kentucky Republican about how the two do not have “much in common.”

“We are Americans,” the man says as the 24-second video ends. READ MORE: