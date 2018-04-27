True Pundit

UNHINGED: Tariq Nasheed RAGES about Kanye, Diamond and Silk, uses slurs and calls them white supremacists

While we think it’s bizarre that he calls any and all white people who disagree with him white supremacists, we find it exceptionally troubling when he calls black people the same. It’s almost as if Tariq wants them to be completely disregarded and ridiculed if they dare think differently form him.

Awww, that’s cute how he put a strike through the words ‘white supremacists’ and then called them Trump supporters so he could imply all Trump supporters are white supremacists.

As we can see from Tariq’s timeline he has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and should probably seek help. – READ MORE

Admit it, you knew it was only a matter of time before Tariq called Kanye a white supremacist.

