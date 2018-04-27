UNHINGED: Tariq Nasheed RAGES about Kanye, Diamond and Silk, uses slurs and calls them white supremacists

While we think it’s bizarre that he calls any and all white people who disagree with him white supremacists, we find it exceptionally troubling when he calls black people the same. It’s almost as if Tariq wants them to be completely disregarded and ridiculed if they dare think differently form him.

Awww, that’s cute how he put a strike through the words ‘white supremacists’ and then called them Trump supporters so he could imply all Trump supporters are white supremacists.

The w̶h̶i̶t̶e̶ ̶s̶u̶p̶r̶e̶m̶a̶c̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ Trump supporters ranting that Diamond and Silk & Kanye should be allowed to have free speech and be “free thinkers”, are the same people who made a complete movement out of punishing and censoring people like Kaepernick for his free speech — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 26, 2018

As we can see on Kanye ‘s timeline, he is clearly losing his mind….

Kanye is also supporting Trump…..

This is FURTHER proof that people who support Trump, are not in their right mind — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 25, 2018

Hip Hop culture has always been anti-white supremacy. That’s one of the elements. Now that Kanye is pandering to and being embraced by white supremacists, he is no longer Hip-Hop. In fact his c🚂🚂n antics will further open the door to vultures who will colonize the culture — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 26, 2018

As we can see from Tariq’s timeline he has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome and should probably seek help. – READ MORE

