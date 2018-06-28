‘UNHINGED’: RNC Releases Campaign Ad Slamming The Political Left (VIDEO)

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a brutal campaign ad on Tuesday attacking the political Left ahead of the 2018 midterms, highlighting their extreme rhetoric and actions.

In contrast with the political Left’s message, the RNC highlights the accomplishments of the Trump administration through the administration’s first 500 days in office.

In their “500 Days Of American Greatness” campaign ad, the RNC highlights the numerous promises made and kept by Trump, including a strong economy, low unemployment rate, tax cuts, the appointment of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, rebuilding the military, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, cutting of regulations, and multiple other promises made and kept. – READ MORE

