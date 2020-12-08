Unhinged leftist ‘teacher’ absolutely flips out on peaceful anti-lockdown protesters in Oregon: ‘F*** all of you!’

You might say Oregon has been the unofficial epicenter of protests in 2020, with leftist groups such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter on a near-nightly basis occupying the streets of Portland and physically attacking local police and federal officers, destroying businesses, torching buildings, and intimidating anyone who gets in their way.

We also saw what happened when conservatives descended on Portland at the end of August and staged their own car rally protest in support of President Donald Trump: A “100% Antifa” militant appeared to ambush a pro-police activist and fatally shot him before taking off into the night.

Well, there was a protest of a different sort in over the weekend in Bend, Oregon — about three hours southeast of Portland — and these demonstrators were protesting against governmental coronavirus lockdowns.

As has been typical of protests involving conservatives and Trump supporters, the anti-lockdown gathering at the intersection of Northwest Greenwood Avenue and Northwest Wall Street was peaceful.

That is, until a self-proclaimed “teacher” stopped her Subaru and absolutely flipped out on demonstrators holding their signs on the sidewalk. Fortunately a cellphone camera was rolling and caught the glorious moment for all of you to enjoy. – READ MORE

