Politics
UNHINGED: Former CIA Chief Brennan attacks Trump over McCabe firing
Former CIA Director John Brennan slammed President Trump on Saturday for firing Andrew McCabe days before being eligible for a lifetime pension, suggesting the president is a “demagogue” headed for the “dustbin of history.”
McCabe, a former acting FBI director, was fired Friday night after multiple federal probes and reports showed that he lied to investigators reviewing the bureau’s probe into whether Hillary Clinton sent and received classified information on private email servers while secretary of state.
On Saturday afternoon Trump tweeted: “As the House Intelligence Committee has concluded, there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State. #DrainTheSwamp”
Republicans on the GOP-controlled committee ealier this month reached that conclusion, though Democrats on the panel disagree.
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018
Trump has been feuding with FBI leadership since taking office, suggesting top bureau officials are undermining him and his administration – particularly with its investigation into whether his 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Former CIA Director John Brennan appeared Saturday to slam President Trump for triumphantly firing Andrew McCabe and denying the FBI official his pension, suggesting the president is a “demagogue” headed for the “dustbin of history.”