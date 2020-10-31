Unhinged Anti-Trumpers Already Calling for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to Be Impeached

Democrats were powerless to stop the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, but anti-Trumpers aren’t giving up their anti-ACB crusade. Some are already calling for her to be impeached if she doesn’t recuse herself from a likely election challenge out of Pennsylvania, according to a report from the Washington Times.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court recently ruled that signatures on mail-in ballots do not have to match—which makes such votes highly susceptible to fraud. Republicans are looking to challenge this ruling in the high court.

Even during her confirmation hearings, Democrats argued that ACB should recuse herself from any election disputes that reach the court, claiming that her nomination by Trump has somehow compromised her ability to rule on such disputes.

Calls for Justice Barrett’s recusal on election disputes are, of course, absurd. Justice Elena Kagan has been casting votes in Supreme Court cases on Obamacare for years when, by law, she was disqualified from doing so and should have recused herself. As Ed Whelen noted at National Review four years ago, Kagan’s role in “advising how to defend against challenges to Obamacare” is a matter of public record. – READ MORE

