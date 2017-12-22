Ungrateful Puerto Rico gov organizing Latinos to vote against Republicans in 2018

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday he will seek to mobilize Latino voters ahead of the 2018 midterms, citing the GOP’s tax overhaul passed this week.

Rosello, a Democrat and member of the island’s New Progressive Party, argued on MSNBC that the Republican tax plan hurts Puerto Rico’s economy.

Asked which lawmakers he would target ahead of the midterms next year, Rosello told host Katy Tur that “we’re going to be working on that.”

“Right now, we’re going to do an evaluation of all the congressmen and congresswomen that have pledged support towards the people of Puerto Rico, and in the time to take action they have reneged on that word,” he said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *