Unemployment Rate Falls Again, Ties Lowest in 50 Years

The jobless rate ticked down to 3.8% in May, another sign of the strong economy and tight labor market.

That tied the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. Since then, the only other time unemployment was this low was in April 2000.

“It fell for all the right reasons. We had more people coming into the labor market. We saw employers digging deeper into the pool of unemployed,” said Josh Wright, chief economist at the software firm iCIMS.

The US unemployment rate has fallen to an 18-year low of 3.8% with 223,000 new jobs added in May! This month’s #JobsReport is something that we can ALL celebrate. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 1, 2018

The jobs report painted a picture of an economy with opportunities for almost everyone. Black unemployment fell to a record low, and the gap between black and white unemployment shrank to the narrowest ever measured.

Job openings are at a record high, and businesses are hungry for workers. That has helped underrepresented Americans find jobs. – READ MORE

