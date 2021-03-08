Unemployment Dropped Thanks To States Slowly Reopening, ‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Host Says

Chris Markowski, a partner and advisor at Markowski Investments, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the February jobs report, his thoughts on the $1.9 trillion stimulus package and more.

The U.S. economy added about 379,000 jobs in February with the unemployment rate dropping from 6.3 percent to 6.2 percent.

“I think we expected to see an uptick in jobs in the hospitality sector, which we’ve seen,” said Markowski, the host of the “Watchdog on Wall Street” podcast. “Over 90 percent of the new jobs created actually were waiters and bartenders in places starting to open up a little bit here and there,” he said.

“I just think that people got to look things a little bit differently rather than just a jobs report,” Markowski said. “We’ve got real fundamental issues with the economy at this point in time.”

Markowski also discussed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, specifically his thoughts on the targeted stimulus checks for individuals and couples making a certain amount of money.

“I’m not a fan of sending these checks out in the first place at all,” he said. “What’s in this stimulus package, most people fail to understand, is it basically blows up the 1996 Welfare Reform.”

“It’s almost like universal basic income for kids and they’re going to be sending checks out on a regular basis if you have kids.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected] – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --