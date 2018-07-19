Undocumented People Can’t Live or Work Here, Says the City Council

A Nebraska town is considering blocking undocumented immigrants from obtaining jobs or renting houses ahead of a new Costco plant opening in the area.

The Scribner City Council has already approved an ordinance that would prohibit the hiring and renting of homes to undocumented immigrants.

In order for the measure to pass, it just needs one more approving vote – and Scribner Mayor Ken Thomas said it has the support of the community.

“I have not had one person come up to me and question what’s going on,” Thomas said. – READ MORE

In what they called an “enforcement surge,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Monday it had arrested 37 individuals in just one New Jersey county they attacked as a sanctuary.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark Field Office arrested 37 individuals during a five-day operation that concluded Friday, as part of the agency’s ongoing public safety efforts,” the statement read.

“Of those arrested, 16 subjects had been previously released by MCJ without honoring the ICE detainer and 78% had prior criminal convictions or pending criminal charges,” the statement read.

“These individuals range from 21 to 68 years old and all were previously arrested or convicted of a variety of offenses. Some of the arrests and convictions included: aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault, DUI, hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of a child, battery, theft, burglary, possession of a weapon, forgery, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, and illegal entry.”

“Middlesex County, which aspires to be a ‘sanctuary county’ by protecting criminal aliens, in the process assists criminals in undermining federal law, and creates a dangerous environment in the community.” – READ MORE

