Undocumented immigrant appointed to statewide post in California

The Senate Rules Committee in California has appointed the first undocumented immigrant to a statewide post.

Lizbeth Mateo, 33, a Mexican-born attorney and immigrant rights activist who came to the U.S. with her parents at age 14, will serve on a committee that advises the California Student Aid Commission, the Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday.

Mateo will assist in developing ways to help “low-income or undeserved communities” receive information about college entry, according to the office of Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León.

“While undocumented students have become more visible in our state, they remain underrepresented in places where decisions that affect them are being made,” Mateo said. – READ MORE

