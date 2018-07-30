Undercover air marshals monitoring thousands of US travelers under Orwellian ‘Quiet Skies’ program

Federal air marshals are surveilling thousands of ordinary U.S. citizens through a Transportation Security Administration program called Quiet Skies, the Boston Globe reported.

When someone is placed under surveillance, a group of armed, undercover air marshals is assigned to his or her flight, according to the report. The air marshals proceed to spy on them, write minute-by-minute reports and log the information with the TSA, according to information reported by the Globe.

Typically, the people being monitored are travelers who are not under investigation by any agency, nor are they in the Terrorist Screening Database, according to TSA documents obtained by the news outlet.

In addition to monitoring international travelers, the Globe reported:

The teams track citizens on domestic flights, to or from dozens of cities big and small — such as Boston and Harrisburg, Pa., Washington, D.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. — taking notes on whether travelers use a phone, go to the bathroom, chat with others, or change clothes, according to documents and people within the department.

Additionally, a person’s identification could be considered suspect if his or her appearance has changed. This includes common changes that can happen over the years such as an increase or decrease in weight, new hairstyles, or changes to a man’s goatee, mustache or beard, according to the report. – READ MORE

President Trump on Tuesday assured attendees at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States National Convention that he would “fight like hell” to pass legislation to help veterans returning from war.

In his fiery speech in Kansas City, Missouri, Trump pledged big reforms are coming to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Trump also praised his new VA Secretary Robert Wilkie saying, “he’s going to be fantastic,” as he called those who voted against his confirmation “super-lefts.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1