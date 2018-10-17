‘UNDERAGE PROSTITUTES’: New Campaign Ad Rips Senator Menendez (VIDEO)

A new campaign ad from New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin highlights allegations that Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez had sex with “underage prostitutes” during trips to the Dominican Republic.

New Jersey Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin releases brutal campaign ad slamming Democratic Senator Bob Menendez over allegations that he had sex with underage prostitutes. pic.twitter.com/k2HfDdd1NX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2018

The ad was released after Menendez attacked then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over the uncorroborated allegations made against him.

“What about the underage girls who accused you?” the ad asks Menendez.- READ MORE