‘Underage Girls’ On Epstein’s Plane When Clinton Flew On It, Says Investigative Journalist (VIDEO)

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Monday night that there were “underage girls” on accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s plane when former President Bill Clinton traveled on it — at times without his Secret Service detail.

Investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff, who has done extensive reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, on Bill Clinton: “Almost every time that Clinton's name is on the pilot logs there are underage girls, there are initials and there are names of many many girls on that private plane” pic.twitter.com/YbWDPkkKMx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 9, 2019

Fox News’ Lukas Mikelionis reports that Sarnoff is the executive director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and is the author of the book “TrafficKing: The Jeffrey Epstein Case.” The Fox News segment followed the recent developments in the Epstein case that have occured after the financier was arrested on Saturday on child sex trafficking charges. – read more