Under Trump, Here’s How Many Refugees Entered the U.S. in October: Zero

October was the first full month in at least 18 years in which the United States did not admit any refugees.

On Tuesday, the State Department notified refugee resettlement agencies for the third time last month that all flights for refugees who have been approved to travel to the U.S. would be postponed. The delays have ground the resettlement program to a halt, leaving hundreds of refugees, including unaccompanied children who already completed a lengthy vetting process, in limbo in some of the world’s most dangerous locations.

Refugee arrivals are typically put on hold during the first week of October while the various federal, international and nongovernmental components of the refugee system adjust to implementing a new plan for U.S. admissions, which is set by the president each fiscal year through an official determination, which is usually signed sometime before the end of September.

"We've never seen a moratorium last this long," said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigrant Refugee Services, one of the country's largest refugee resettlement agencies.