Under Pressure From Activists, Biden Admin Agrees To Bring In Thousands Of Refugees A Month

The Biden administration will admit more than 7,000 migrant refugees into the U.S. monthly as part of negotiations in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union over a Trump-era rule prohibiting migrants from obtaining asylum during the pandemic, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump implemented public health order Title 42 which allowed border officials to rapidly expel migrants from the U.S. and prevented them from applying for asylum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AP reported. The Biden administration’s concessions would change how border officials rely on Title 42 and potentially allow more migrants to seek asylum in the U.S.

The Biden administration and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) agreed to “a streamlined process for assessing and addressing exemption requests brought by particular vulnerable families and other individuals,” ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said, according to the AP.

“While these concessions will hopefully save lives, they are not a substitute for eliminating Title 42 and restoring asylum processing fully,” Gelernt said, the AP reported.

US Judge Emmet Sullivan has allowed the Biden administration and the @ACLU to continue the suspension of a lawsuit over the expulsions of migrant families under the Title 42 policy, per new notice. The parties have been trying to resolve the case through negotiations since Feb. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) May 17, 2021