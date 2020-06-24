Under fire for nursing home coronavirus deaths, Gov. Cuomo tries to blame Trump and faces a furious online backlash

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo attempted to put the blame on the Trump administration for the mishandling of the coronavirus patients in nursing homes, and the internet responded back with scorn and ridicule.

Cuomo was speaking to Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC when he made the comments.

“Yes, we had more people die in nursing homes than anywhere else, because we had more people die,” Cuomo said.

“Because the federal government missed the boat and never told us this virus was coming from Europe and not from China,” he claimed.

“And in January, in February, March, before they did the European travel ban, three million people came from Europe and brought the virus to New York, uh, and the federal government didn’t know, and the federal government didn’t, the CDC, and all of them failed to handle this pandemic and warn this nation,” Cuomo continued. – READ MORE

