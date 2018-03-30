Business Security Technology
Under Armour data breach exposes 150M MyFitnessPal users
Under Armour’s health and fitness app suffered a data security breach that exposed the personal data of roughly 150 million users, the company disclosed Thursday.
The data breach exposed usernames, hashed passwords and email addresses related to user accounts on MyFitnessPal. Under Armour said more sensitive information, such as credit card information, driver’s license or Social Security numbers were not exposed because they are either not collected or processed separately from the app.
“Under Armour is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation, and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities,” the company said in a statement. – READ MORE
The company began alerting users on Thursday afternoon after first learning of the breach on March 25.