UNC Charlotte Shooting Suspect In Custody, 2 Dead

A shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte left two dead Tuesday.

Four other people were hurt. Two sustained life-threatening injuries and another two suffered non life-threatening injures, WCNC reported. Police said the suspect was Trystan Terrell, a 22-year-old history major at the school.

The school remains locked down, according to a tweet from the Office of Emergency Management.

It is unclear if those killed were university students.

“Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater,” North Carolina Republican. state Rep. Richard Hudson said, WCSC reported. “We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

