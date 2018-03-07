‘Unbiased’ PolitiFact Says Abortion Killing Babies A ‘Disputed’ Fact

That totally unbiased fact-checking site PolitiFact that Facebook employed to help rid the world of “fake news” just declared that the killing of unborn babies in abortion is a “disputed” fact.

That is some epic “fake news” right there.

PolitiFact used its platform to attack GOP congressional candidate Jason Isaac in Texas for telling a League of Women Voters guide that he “will work to end abortion, which is the leading cause of death for black Americans and kills as many as 1,000 black children every day.”

Even though in cities like New York more black babies are aborted than born (a fact, ironically, that the site labeled “True“), PolitiFact smugly labeled Isaac’s patently-true (and scientifically-accurate) statement “Mostly False.” – READ MORE

