‘Unacceptable’: Top Harris Aide Writes Scathing Resignation Letter

Only days after Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced her campaign would set its sights on Iowa at the expense of other early primary states, Kelly Mehlenbacher, the Iowa operations director for the Harris campaign, wrote a scathing letter of resignation, calling out the campaign for its poor treatment of staff and ineffective leadership.

“This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” wrote Mehlenbacher in the resignation letter, according to The New York Times. “While I still believe that Senator Harris is the strongest candidate to win in the General Election in 2020, I no longer have confidence in our campaign or its leadership.”

“It is not acceptable to me that we encouraged people to move from Washington, DC to Baltimore only to lay them off with no notice, with no plan for the campaign, and without thoughtful consideration of the personal consequences to them or the consequences that their absence would have on the remaining staff,” continued Mehlenbacher. “It is unacceptable that we would lay off anyone that we hired only weeks earlier. It is unacceptable that with less than 90 days until lowa we still do not have a real plan to win.”

"Campaigns have highs and lows, mistakes and miscalculations, lessons learned and adjustments made. But because we have refused to confront our mistakes, foster an environment of critical thinking and honest feedback, or trust the expertise of talented staff, we find ourselves making the same unforced errors over and over. And, it certainly does not help the team to read about campaign discord in Politico (or various other publications) because those with things to say have decided the best way to air their grievances is in the press instead of to leadership."