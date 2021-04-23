UN Elects Iran to Women’s Rights Commission

The United Nations on Tuesday elected serial women’s rights abuser Iran to its Commission on the Status of Women.

Forty-three member nations voted for the regime, including at least four Western and EU countries, according to U.N. Watch, a watchdog organization. Iran will now serve out a four-year term on the commission, which promotes “gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

Iran has long faced fierce criticism from human rights activists for its repression of women. Hillel Neuer, executive director of U.N. Watch, said Iran’s election is “morally reprehensible” and undermines the U.N.’s mission to advance women’s rights.

“Electing the Islamic Republic of Iran to protect women’s rights is like making an arsonist into the town fire chief,” Neuer said. “It’s absurd—and morally reprehensible. This is a black day for women’s rights, and for all human rights. – READ MORE

