Ultra-Liberal, Left-Wing Catholic Cardinal Removed After Credible Accusation Of Sexual Abuse

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the Cardinal emeritus of Washington, D.C., known for his ultra-liberal tendencies and “progressive” political positions, has been removed from his public ministry over credible allegations of sexually abusing a minor 50 years ago.

According to LifeSiteNews, McCarrick now stands accused of having “sexually abused a minor five decades ago when he was a priest in the Archdiocese of New York.”

Despite the allegation, no sign exists of a coverup from the Diocese of Metuchen, where McCarrick served as bishop from 1982 to 1986 before being promoted. Currently, no record exists of him abusing minors there, either, though there is evidence of several incidents with adults.

In a news release, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan said that McCarrick has been barred from exercising his priestly ministry in response to the allegation.

“The review board found the allegations credible and substantiated,” Dolan’s statement said. “The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the direction of Pope Francis, has instructed Cardinal McCarrick that he is no longer to exercise publicly his priestly ministry.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1