UK’s Boris Johnson welcomes replacing Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement with ‘Trump deal’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview Tuesday that he welcomed replacing the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal with a new agreement negotiated by President Trump.

“If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal,” Johnson told BBC, referencing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

“President Trump is a great deal maker, by his own account and others,” he continued in an interview with BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker. “Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead.”

“We’ve got to stop the Iranians acquiring a nuclear weapon… That’s what the Joint Comprehensive agreement does,” he added.

In May 2018, Trump withdrew U.S. support from the Iranian nuclear deal signed by his predecessor President Obama in 2015. His administration reimposed waves of sanctions on Tehran, while the Iranian regime violated the agreement’s restrictions on stockpiled uranium. – READ MORE