Ukraine’s Top Prosecutor Will Review the Biden-Linked Burisma Case

Ukraine’s top prosecutor announced that his office is “conducting an audit” of the investigation of Burisma Holdings, the natural gas conglomerate — and a company on whose board Hunter Biden, a son of former Vice President Joe Biden (both are shown above), served and earned a handsome sum for doing so.

Ruslan Ryaboshapka, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, revealed at a press conference on Friday morning that his office would look into various cases that had been investigated and then closed — in order to ensure that they were handled correctly. as Fox News and other outlets reported.

One of the cases he’ll be looking into, according to the same reports, is the Burisma investigation.

“We are now reviewing all the cases which were closed, fragmented or investigated earlier in order to make a decision on cases where illegal procedural decisions were taken,” Ryaboshapka said at a news conference, as the same outlet noted.

This comes just days after President Donald Trump specifically called on Ukraine to investigate both Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as many news outlets noted. – READ MORE