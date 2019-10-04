Ukraine Donated the Most Cash of Any Country to the Clinton Foundation

A shocking new report reveals that Ukraine donated more money to the Clinton Foundation than any other county on Earth.

Ukraine beat out both of those countries — and everyone else — by donating a whopping $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.

See this chart for yourself, published in The Wall Street Journal, about contributions made between 1999 and 2014:

“Ukraine became a vast pool of U.S. taxpayer-funded ‘aid’ that poured into that long-corrupt nation and then saw piles of kickbacks returned to powerful and politically connected recipients,” according to a report in DC Clothesline. – READ MORE