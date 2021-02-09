The UK government will not introduce “vaccine passports,” but people will be able to ask their doctors for proof of vaccination if needed for international travel, Britain’s vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday.

The government has “no plan of introducing a vaccine passport” because “vaccines are not mandated in this country,” Zahawi told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“That’s not how we do things in the UK. We do them by consent. We yet don’t know what the impact of vaccines on transmission is and it would be discriminatory,” he said.

But he said people can obtain proof of vaccination from their doctors if they are travelling to countries that require such evidence.

“Of course, you have the evidence that you’ve been vaccinated, held by your GP. And if other countries require you to show proof of that evidence, then that is obviously up to those countries.”

Last November, days after Zahawi was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as minister in charge of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus vaccine roll-out, he suggested that people may need to provide proof of vaccination before they are allowed to enter restaurants or entertainment venues.- READ MORE

