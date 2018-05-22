True Pundit

World

UK To Regulate 'Wild West' Internet Elements

The U.K. will be introducing laws in the coming years to combat the “Wild West elements of the Internet” like cyberbullying and child exploitation, Digital Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

“(W)e’ll bring in new laws to make Britain the safest place to be online” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

The U.K. said it will partner with tech companies and nonprofits to develop new regulations “in the next couple of years” requiring social media sites like Facebook to come up with new codes of conduct against what they deem inappropriate behavior.

Some of the policies might include forcing parents to confirm that their children are old enough to use social media.

The companies could be fined up to 4 percent of their global turnover if they don’t comply, Bloomberg reported. – READ MORE

'The measures we’re taking forward today will help make sure children are protected online.'

