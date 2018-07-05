UK Rag Attacks America on 4th of July: ‘Happy Independence Day – how’s that working out for you?’

Oh look, everybody! Some tool from the U.K.’s Independent is using Independence Day to tell Americans how much our country sucks:

Happy Independence Day, America – how's that working out for you? https://t.co/8nahhhvUvd — Independent Voices (@IndyVoices) July 4, 2018

“On the eve of the Fourth of July, the question to America is this. How’s that independence thing workin’ out for ya?

For all three of its supposedly equal branches of government, not so well is the pithy answer to that one.

How's not speaking German working out for you? You're welcome! — Aaron Dorman (@uticacardsfan) July 4, 2018

Noticing that you did not type this in German. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mlR91halVU — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) July 4, 2018

Guys! A writer from a country where the government can restrain publication of material and cops arrest people for bad think on social media would like we Americans to know we're doing it wrong. https://t.co/CHOXYe3Avj — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 4, 2018

Pretty great, actually. No one tries to throw me in jail for saying mean things on Twitter. https://t.co/5cvMCzUK8n — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 4, 2018

In the bulbous shape of its president, the executive appears to be dependent on the continued refusal of his Russian counterpart to liberate the alleged kompromat (sexual, urinary, commercial, whatever) from the Kremlin safe.

The legislature, in the abysmally sycophantic shape of both Republican-controlled houses of Congress, has abandoned any pretence of independence. GOP senators and representatives are the president’s adoring hostages in the most obscene case of Stockholm syndrome witnessed in the post-war democratic world.” – READ MORE

