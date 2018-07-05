True Pundit

UK Rag Attacks America on 4th of July: ‘Happy Independence Day – how’s that working out for you?’

Oh look, everybody! Some tool from the U.K.’s Independent is using Independence Day to tell Americans how much our country sucks:

“On the eve of the Fourth of July, the question to America is this. How’s that independence thing workin’ out for ya?

For all three of its supposedly equal branches of government, not so well is the pithy answer to that one.

In the bulbous shape of its president, the executive appears to be dependent on the continued refusal of his Russian counterpart to liberate the alleged kompromat (sexual, urinary, commercial, whatever) from the Kremlin safe.

The legislature, in the abysmally sycophantic shape of both Republican-controlled houses of Congress, has abandoned any pretence of independence. GOP senators and representatives are the president’s adoring hostages in the most obscene case of Stockholm syndrome witnessed in the post-war democratic world.” READ MORE

DAAAAAAMN! UK Independent learns the HARD way why you DON'T crap on America (ESPECIALLY today)
Epic ratio in progress.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
