UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released from hospital amid coronavirus fight

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released Sunday from a London hospital where he has battled coronavirus for nearly a week, according to officials.

Downing Street said the British prime minister will not immediately return to work and will instead recuperate at Chequers, his official country retreat in Buckinghamshire.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London last Sunday because of worsening COVID-19 symptoms and on Monday moved into intensive care. Downing Street said throughout his time in the hospital that Johnson was “in good spirits,” and assured the public that he was conscious and not on a ventilator — although he was receiving oxygen assistance.

On Sunday, Johnson said in his first public statement since he was moved out of intensive care Thursday that he owes his life to the National Health Service staff who treated him for COVID-19.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Johnson said. “I owe them my life.”

In a video message released after he left the hospital, Johnson said it was “hard to find words to express my debt” while thanking everyone in the U.K. for the “effort and sacrifice” being made. – READ MORE

