UK politician’s model girlfriend suspended after reported ‘vile’ Meghan Markle remarks

The model girlfriend of a United Kingdom Independent Party leader was suspended from the political party after she reportedly made “racist” remarks about Meghan Markle, saying the duchess-to-be has a “tiny brain” and will “taint” the Royal family with “her seed.”

Henry Bolton’s girlfriend, Jo Marney, apologized on Sunday for her “shocking language” in a series of text messages she sent to a friend, the Associated Press reported. The 25-year-old, who describes herself as a “presenter, music journalist, model, actor [and] Brexiteer,” said her words were “taken out of context.”

In the text messages, published by The Mail on Sunday, Marney said Prince Harry’s “black American” fiancée will pave the way for a “black king” in the British monarchy. She also called Markle a “dumb little commoner” who is “obsessed with race.” She reportedly told her friend that she believed black people were “ugly” and “not [her] thing.”

"This is Britain. Not Africa," she texted. When her friend accused her of being racist, she replied: "Lol so what… Not wanting other races and cultures to invade your own culture doesn't mean I hate their race. Just means I don't want their cultures invading mine."

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has a bone to pick with her future brother-in-law.

Samantha Grant, who shares a father with the “Suits” actress, sounded off on Twitter after Prince Harry made some comments about his family’s Christmas celebrations with his fiancée Markle.

He said in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time… [Meghan’s] getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

Grant fired back on social media, “Actually she [Markle] has a large family who were always there with her and for her.”

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She added "our household was very normal" and when Markle's mother Doria and their father Tom Markle divorced, "we all made it so it was like she had two houses."