UK police seize spoon, serving forks, spatula, meat skewers in ‘weapons’ sweep

Police in the United Kingdom want to public to know they’re working to combat violence on city streets, where ordinary kitchen utensils transform into deadly weapons – some more deadly than others.View image on Twitter

Yesterday we conducted weapons sweeps,dealt with a person injured from a van reversing on them, reported a burglary and collected all these from @scope charity shop who diligently didn’t want them to get into the wrong hands & disposed of correctly & safely pic.twitter.com/GNfxZd6iGd — Regents Park Police (@MPSRegentsPark) May 14, 2019

“Yesterday we conducted weapons sweeps, dealt with a person injured from a van reversing on them, reported a burglary and collected all these from @scope charity shop who diligently didn’t want them to get into the wrong hands & disposed of correctly & safely,” the Regents Park Police posted to Twitter, along with a picture of the haul.

The cache of weapons consisted of several large butcher knives and other big blades, from a fencing sword and machete to serrated bread knives and meat skewers. But followers online noticed there were also some peculiar items included among the potential tools of death.

“I count a letter opener, sharpening steel, several bread knives, a few serving forks, and a spatula among this cache of dangerous weapons,” Arthur Boreman wrote. “I literally cannot tell if this is a parody account or not.” – READ MORE

