UK Officials Exposed For Inflating COVID Hospital Numbers At Height Of “Pandemic”

New evidence has emerged which shows that UK hospital admissions for COVID-19 were ‘over-reported’ during the height of the crisis back in April. It seems that patients who were being taken in for other common illnesses were in fact being counted as ‘COVID’ in the government’s statistical totals.

This latest embarrassing admission comes on the heels of other similar revelations of dubious record-keeping by the government – all of which have been pivotal in giving the false impression to the public that there were more COVID deaths than actually took place. Back in July, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was forced to admit how data from Public Health England regarding coronavirus fatalities were being fraudulently recorded – effectively ‘double counting’ their deaths, forcing the government officials to revisetheir totals downwards to reflect more realist numbers.

This latest ‘COVID counting’ scandal in the area of hospital admissions shows why the these numbers are crucial in how government policies are sold to the public. Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) at Oxford University said, “The admissions data is a crucial point. I’d say it is more important than the death data because it is the best marker of the impact of the disease.”

This widespread practice of exaggerating COVID casualty numbers appears to have aided the government in justifying its shaky position on to imposing draconian ‘lockdown’ measures and school closures, as well as to hype the imminent release of a COVID ‘miracle’ vaccine which the UK government has been developing in partnership with pharmaceutical firms like AstaZeneca and its vaccine financiers at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. – READ MORE

