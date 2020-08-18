UK Medical School Agrees to ‘De-Colonise Curriculum’

The University of Bristol’s Medical School has outlined measures the institution will take to “de-colonise the curriculum”.

One of the UK’s top medical schools, Bristol announced it will be taking a range of actions including educating students on medicine’s ‘racist’ history, according to a report by the BBC.

These include the use of new textbooks which demonstrate clinical signs in people with a variety of different skin tones, “training on spotting unconscious bias and helping students and staff more confidently report and act on racism” and “setting up an anti-racism taskforce to promote an environment that actively opposes racism”, the public broadcaster reports.

Dr Joseph Hartland, who is working to implement the changes at Bristol’s Medical School, said: “Historically medical education was designed and written by white middle-class men, and so there is an inherent racism in medicine that means it exists to serve white patients above all others.” – READ MORE

