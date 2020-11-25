UK Government Proposes “Freedom Passes” To Get ‘Safe’ People Back To Work

The rollout of COVID-19 immunity certificates across the UK could become a reality in 2021. A draft of the scheme, one where people who have contracted the virus and have recovered, or have naturally develop antibodies to fight the virus, could be given the golden ticket to resume a normal life.

UK’s Downing Street plans covid passes for anyone who gets two COVID-19 negative tests per week or has immunity to the virus or has yet to contract the virus. The Telegraph notes Whitehall officials are planning to call the scheme “freedom passes.”

The strategy is a move to jump-start the ailing economy next year by allowing healthy people to conduct daily activities without being impeded by strict social-distancing measures.

A digital certificate, stored on a smartphone device, would be given to someone who meets the requirements for the new pass.

A source told the Telegraph:

“They will allow someone to wander down the streets, and if someone else asks why they are not wearing a mask, they can show the card, letter or an App.”

Conservative Tom Tugendhat recently said he could “certainly see the day” when proof of vaccination was required to return to normal life.- READ MORE

