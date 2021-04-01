UK Government Minister Says People Should “Call Out” Others For Hugging Their Loved Ones

A government minister appeared on morning television to urge Brits to “call out” others if they were seen engaging “in an odd way,” such as hugging their loved ones.

Nigel Huddleston, the UK’s minister for tourism and sport, made the remarks during an interview spot on BBC Breakfast.

“Despite the temptation, please don’t risk the health of your loved ones by actually hugging them,” said Huddleston, before going on to suggest that people should intervene if they witness such dreadful behavior.

“If you see someone behaving in an odd way then call them out on it” Sports Minister, Nigel Huddleston MP says on #BBCBreakfast we should resist temptation to hug our loved ones ⤵️https://t.co/ISAN2H8U3m pic.twitter.com/g2GL3V59vX — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 29, 2021

“We all know the rules…if you see somebody behaving in a slightly odd way, then maybe call them out on it in a respectful way, because sometimes some people just forget,” he added.

Huddleston said it was “a little bit awkward” to refuse close physical contact but “in these circumstances it’s the right thing to do.”– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --