UK Government May Only Let People Out Once A Week

The British government has reportedly discussed upping COVID restrictions even further by only allowing people to leave their homes once per week.

Claiming that the National Health service is at breaking point, the government is said to be considering implementing stricter rules, including compulsory mask-wearing outdoors, and banning so called ‘extended bubbles’, where people are allowed to meet one person from another household.

Most chilling, however, is the revelation that cabinet ministers have privately debated preventing people from talking to each other in the street and in supermarkets, and even preventing people from leaving home more than once per week, and introducing curfews.

Speaking to reporters, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said “We’re reviewing all the restrictions,” adding “I am worried about supermarkets and people actually wearing masks and following the one-way system, and making sure when it’s at capacity they wait outside the supermarket.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --